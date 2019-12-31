The Fifteenth Annual Meeting of the Internet Governance Forum (IGF) will be hosted by the Government of Poland in Katowice from 2 - 6 November 2020 under the overarching theme: Internet United.

Submit your feedback on the IGF 2019 and suggestions for improvements of the IGF 2020 by 10 January 2020.

The First IGF 2020 Open Consultations and MAG Meeting will be hosted at the United Nations Office at Geneva from 14 to 16 January 2020. Register to participate by 10 January through this form. Or register here to participate online.